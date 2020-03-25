Morgan Stanley Downgrades DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Equal Weight

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of DCC stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. DCC has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $90.75.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

