CENTRICA PLC/S’s (CPYYY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPYYY. Kepler Capital Markets raised CENTRICA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CENTRICA PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $1.80 on Monday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.