DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.81. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analyzing Santa Fe Financial and Leju
Analyzing Santa Fe Financial and Leju
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin
Cowen Downgrades Bombardier to Market Perform
Cowen Downgrades Bombardier to Market Perform
Bunzl Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley
Bunzl Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Downgrades DCC to Equal Weight
Morgan Stanley Downgrades DCC to Equal Weight
CENTRICA PLC/S’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group
CENTRICA PLC/S’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report