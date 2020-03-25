DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.81. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

