Canaccord Genuity Lowers Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to $37.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 284.01% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $9.64 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $35.04.

About Inter Pipeline

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

