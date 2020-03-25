Canaccord Genuity Lowers Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to $37.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 284.01% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $9.64 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $35.04.
About Inter Pipeline
