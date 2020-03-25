Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVKIF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

