Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. Engie has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

