Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enquest from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Enquest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enquest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enquest from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

Enquest stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. Enquest has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

