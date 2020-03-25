Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

