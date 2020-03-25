Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

About EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

