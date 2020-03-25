Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LNXSF opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47. Lanxess has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Further Reading: Options Trading

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

