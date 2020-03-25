Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:IKTSF opened at $48.39 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $81.10.

About Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

