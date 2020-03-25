KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY opened at $21.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $28.71.

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

