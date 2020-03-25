KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
KNRRY opened at $21.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $28.71.
KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR Company Profile
