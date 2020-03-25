Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of -0.02. IMI PLC/S has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

