Deutsche Bank Reiterates "Buy" Rating for IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of -0.02. IMI PLC/S has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

Analyzing Santa Fe Financial and Leju
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin
Cowen Downgrades Bombardier to Market Perform
Bunzl Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Downgrades DCC to Equal Weight
CENTRICA PLC/S’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group
