KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KION GRP AG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $10.04 on Monday. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

