HAYS PLC/ADR’s (HAYPY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HAYPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get HAYS PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:HAYPY opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. HAYS PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for HAYS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAYS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.