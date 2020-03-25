Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $15.08 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

