KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KRYAY. Barclays cut KERRY GRP PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded KERRY GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

KRYAY stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $138.41.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

