National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTIOF. ValuEngine upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

NTIOF opened at $32.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.14. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

