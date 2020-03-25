Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.22. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

