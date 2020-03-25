ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASSA ABLOY AB/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

