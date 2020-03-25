Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
AKZOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.
