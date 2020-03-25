Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.