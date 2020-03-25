Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. ALSTOM/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

About ALSTOM/ADR

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

