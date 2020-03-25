AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
AIQUY stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35.
AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.
