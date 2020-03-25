AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

AIQUY stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,229,000 after purchasing an additional 75,011 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

