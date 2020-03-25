Barclays Lowers AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $3.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

AGF Management stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.