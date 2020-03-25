Barclays Lowers AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $3.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.
AGF Management stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.38.
AGF Management Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.