Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a price objective on the stock.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Afya has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

