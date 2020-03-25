Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.30.
MIST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 22,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $360,920.35. Insiders bought a total of 295,476 shares of company stock worth $4,951,944 over the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $295.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $27.95.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.