BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,762.27 ($23.18).

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other BHP Group news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP opened at GBX 1,288.40 ($16.95) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,434.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,660.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

