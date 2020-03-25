Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $178,000.

ANF stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

