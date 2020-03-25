Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $178,000.

ANF stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analyzing Santa Fe Financial and Leju
Analyzing Santa Fe Financial and Leju
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin
Cowen Downgrades Bombardier to Market Perform
Cowen Downgrades Bombardier to Market Perform
Bunzl Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley
Bunzl Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Downgrades DCC to Equal Weight
Morgan Stanley Downgrades DCC to Equal Weight
CENTRICA PLC/S’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group
CENTRICA PLC/S’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report