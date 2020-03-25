Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,255,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 483,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 312,342 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSIG opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $387.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

