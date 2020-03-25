KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. UBS Group cut their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

KBR stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,892.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $51,522.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,431.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in KBR by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 192,067 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in KBR by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in KBR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

