3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDD. Loop Capital downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 3D Systems from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $714.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

