Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

DGII has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Digi International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 562.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 28,585.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.61 million, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

