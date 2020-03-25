First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 882,612 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

