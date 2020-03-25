MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

MKTX stock opened at $326.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.36 and a 200-day moving average of $357.82. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $237.11 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after acquiring an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,552,000 after acquiring an additional 127,018 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1,435.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,817,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

