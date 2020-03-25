Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTS. Barclays upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $523.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Virtus Investment Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

