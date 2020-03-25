Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.