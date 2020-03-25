Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $3,192,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

