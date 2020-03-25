Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 1,572,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 491,314 shares.The stock last traded at $0.25 and had previously closed at $0.18.

Specifically, CEO Richard K. Howe purchased 634,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $114,171.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Terrell purchased 314,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,571.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,331,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 10.20% of Inuvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

