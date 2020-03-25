Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.81. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hercules Capital shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 26,913 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $808.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.29%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

