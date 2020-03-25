Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Everbridge traded as high as $129.33 and last traded at $123.07, with a volume of 132370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.97.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,499 shares of company stock worth $9,114,894. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

