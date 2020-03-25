Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.95, but opened at $29.35. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lennar shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 260,185 shares.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,779,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

