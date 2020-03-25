MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $5.31. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. MGIC Investment shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 3,685,781 shares trading hands.

MTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 71,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.