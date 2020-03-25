Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $136.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $69.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,254,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.