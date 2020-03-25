Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BayCom (BCML)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BayCom (NASDAQ: BCML):

3/18/2020 – BayCom was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/12/2020 – BayCom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

3/4/2020 – BayCom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – BayCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

2/20/2020 – BayCom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – BayCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

2/18/2020 – BayCom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – BayCom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

2/4/2020 – BayCom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. BayCom Corp has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $166.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.43.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BayCom by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BayCom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

