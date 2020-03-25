RISE Education Cayman (REDU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) recently:

3/20/2020 – RISE Education Cayman was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/20/2020 – RISE Education Cayman was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – RISE Education Cayman was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/13/2020 – RISE Education Cayman was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – RISE Education Cayman was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – RISE Education Cayman was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/25/2020 – RISE Education Cayman was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ REDU opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $207.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Get RISE Education Cayman Ltd alerts:

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman Ltd will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 140,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.