Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/24/2020 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Dollar Tree had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2020 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $108.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/5/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Dollar Tree had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

2/28/2020 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2020 – Dollar Tree had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/21/2020 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after buying an additional 1,256,237 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,510,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,253,000 after buying an additional 123,417 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

