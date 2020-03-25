Athene (ATH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Athene (NYSE: ATH):

3/23/2020 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

3/20/2020 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

3/20/2020 – Athene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

3/17/2020 – Athene had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Athene had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/19/2020 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $7.55 to $61.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Athene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.96. Athene Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 8,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

