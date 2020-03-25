Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $4.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

3/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/14/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

3/4/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $10.28 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

2/19/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/15/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a price target on the stock, up previously from .

2/12/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 112.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.0% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 361,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.