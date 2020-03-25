Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) in the last few weeks:
- 3/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $4.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
- 3/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/17/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/16/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 3/14/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/5/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.
- 3/4/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/28/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $10.28 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.
- 2/19/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 2/15/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/13/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a price target on the stock, up previously from .
- 2/12/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.55.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 112.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.0% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 361,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
