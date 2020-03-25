Campbell Soup (CPB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) recently:

3/24/2020 – Campbell Soup had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Campbell Soup had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Campbell Soup was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

3/12/2020 – Campbell Soup was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Campbell Soup had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Campbell Soup was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

3/5/2020 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Campbell Soup was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Campbell Soup is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

CPB stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

