Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as low as $228.00 and last traded at $219.17, 65,605,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 74,130,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.24.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.61.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,078.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

