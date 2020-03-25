ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Stock Price Down 23.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) were down 23.6% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. ConturaEnergyInc . traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 512,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 231,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.20 million.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

